Snoop Dogg’s Live Reaction To Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Show Is Hilarious 

Snoop Dogg livestreamed Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, crowning him “The G.O.A.T.” and going wild over “Not Like Us.”

Snoop Dogg was among the millions watching Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night (February 9), but took it a step further by livestreaming the performance on Instagram, complete with his signature commentary.

The Death Row Records boss is no stranger to sports commentary, having showcased his skills during the Paris Olympics last year—but this event was right in his wheelhouse, as his fellow West Coast rap peer made history as the first solo rapper to headline the Big Game.

“The West Coast is the s###, you hear me?” Snoop Dogg said as Lamar began his set. “Get ‘em Dot.”

As he continued narrating, Snoop Dogg showered Kendrick Lamar with praise for his showmanship and artistry, hailing him as “The G.O.A.T. hands down,” and warning, “Leave him the f### alone” while giving K. Dot his well-deserved flowers.

Like the rest of the audience, Snoop eagerly anticipated whether Lamar would deliver his explosive Drake diss, “Not Like Us.” In his eyes, that would cement Kendrick as the greatest Super Bowl performer ever—even surpassing Snoop’s own legendary set with Dr. Dre and company.

“Go head nephew! He just moved up,” Snoop declared. “He top three Super Bowl all-performers right now, he might be number one. If he do that record, he number one.”

When Lamar finally delivered “Not Like Us,” Snoop lost it, shouting, “You better work, Dot!”

He also hyped up Serena Williams, who made a surprise cameo, C-walking to the track that disses her rumored ex.

Sharing his reaction on Instagram, Snoop sealed the moment with multiple goat emojis, solidifying Lamar’s performance as an instant classic.