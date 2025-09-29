Snoop Dogg Rejoins NBC For Olympic Comeback

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg will return to NBC’s Olympic coverage in 2026 bringing his humor and energy to the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Snoop Dogg is headed to the Italian Alps to reprise his role as NBCUniversal’s special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics, bringing his signature charisma and commentary from Milan to the Dolomites.

The Hip-Hop icon, who lit up screens during the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, will once again team up with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico for “Snoop’s Greatest Hits,” a recurring segment that blends sports coverage with his offbeat humor and cultural observations.

He’s expected to explore northern Italy’s landmarks, support athletes on-site and inject his personality into the broadcast.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop said in a statement. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon praised the return of the West Coast rapper, saying, “Our Ambassador of Happiness returns! We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics.”

During the Paris Games, Snoop Dogg made waves by participating in the Olympic torch relay, socializing with Simone Biles, and attending equestrian events alongside Martha Stewart. His laid-back energy and comedic takes became a highlight for viewers and helped broaden the appeal of Olympic coverage.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held across multiple venues in northern Italy, with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for February 6 in Milan.