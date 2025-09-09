Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is diving back into horror with director Eli Roth for a haunted house thriller titled Don’t Go in That House, B####!—a gutsy genre mashup that blends Hip-Hop with supernatural scares.

The West Coast rap icon is not only producing the film but also crafting its original soundtrack, marking his return to horror since starring in Bones (2001) and Hood of Horror (2006). Roth, who will direct the project, described the concept as a wild idea that instantly clicked with Snoop.

“There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don’t let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we’ve seen — something full-on insane and over the top,” Roth told Deadline. “When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together.”

The two had previously worked together over a decade ago, when Roth directed Snoop’s 2012 music video, “La La La.” Now, they’re teaming up again under the banners of Media Capital Technologies and The Horror Section, with Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh producing.

“Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us,” Roth added. “Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

While plot specifics are still under wraps, the film is being billed as “the ultimate haunted house movie.”

Roth’s horror resume includes cult classics like Hostel, Cabin Fever, and the recent slasher Thanksgiving. Production details and release dates have not been announced yet.