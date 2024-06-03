Steve Harvey Co-Host’s Husband Indicted By Fani Willis In RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The personal life of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-host Shirley Strawberry is in the headlines thanks to her scamming hubby and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis’ office has indicted Strawberry’s husband, Earnest Williams, on RICO charges for an elaborate scheme aimed at defrauding numerous victims over more than a decade.

Williams allegedly built a house of cards around his marriage to Strawberry, a well-known figure on the morning radio with Steve Harvey, to create an illusion of legitimacy while orchestrating his fraud.

According to the 39-count indictment, Williams used his purported union with Strawberry to orchestrate scams from 2009 to 2022, amassing over $750,000 in cash, vehicles, and various assets from at least 25 individuals.

“We believe she met a man, fell in love, and married him, but the truth is at the time he was already married to someone else,” District Attorney Fani Willis stated.

In a twisted tale of deception, Williams posed as a trustworthy entrepreneur while allegedly embezzling from unsuspecting victims.

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people, in United States currency, vehicles, and really just taking advantage of people,” said Willis, who is also prosecuting RICO trials against former President Donald Trump and rap star Young Thug.

The indictment also names Ericka King as a co-conspirator, accusing her of misrepresenting Williams in judicial proceedings.

This development suggests further layers of duplicity within Williams’ operations, which were meticulously designed to maintain his ruse.

The DA’s office is actively seeking information regarding additional victims, believing the true extent of Williams’ fraudulent activities may be even more extensive.