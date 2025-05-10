Summer Walker Is “Over Men” After Rico Recklezz Split

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker ended her relationship with Rico Recklezz and says she’s officially done with dating, citing peace and personal growth as her new priorities.

Summer Walker has officially ended her relationship with Chicago rapper Rico Recklezz, announcing the split on May 9 and declaring she’s had enough of dating altogether.

“I’m literally honestly & truly over men like that’s it for me, I find more peace in being alone, but let’s normalize moving on with out mess. No disrespect, No hard feelings, No bad mouthing each other. Everything copestetic on my end, it’s all lessons n love,” Summer Walker wrote on Instagram.

The breakup comes months after the pair made their romance public in December 2024. Walker clarified there was no infidelity involved and said she still has love for Rico, calling him “a sweet man when he wants to be.”

She added, “Yes I’m single but don’t be weird now yall. I can’t even think about f##### w another man. I love Rico he really is a sweet man when he wants to be… that’s my Pumkin for life, things just didn’t align how we wanted cause we from two different worlds. Let’s move on now n not create false narratives.”

Rico Recklezz, known for his work in Chicago’s drill scene, had pursued Walker for nearly eight years before they finally connected.

Their relationship played out on social media and in public at various appearances together.

Earlier this year, Recklezz even hinted at a possible marriage, but that’s obviously not going to happen now that they have officially broken up.

Walker’s announcement made it clear the split wasn’t messy—just a matter of incompatibility.

Now she’s single and, by her own words, content staying that way.