SZA Calls Out Fake Psychology Claims About Justin & Hailey Bieber

SZA questioned an influencer’s credentials after viral claims about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage sparked dangerous armchair psychology.

SZA stepped into a heated social media controversy this week after questioning the credentials of an influencer who made viral claims about Justin Bieber and Hailey’s marriage.

The Grammy-winning singer called out what she described as potentially dangerous armchair psychology targeting the celebrity couple.

The drama began when a social media influencer posted a video suggesting Justin’s marriage to Hailey showed signs of abuse and addiction issues. The video quickly gained traction across multiple platforms, sparking widespread discussion and speculation about the couple’s private life.

SZA responded directly to the viral content, asking the creator if they held proper licensing as a therapist or psychologist. She wrote that publicly diagnosing people without any direct contact could be dangerous, especially when presented with such certainty to millions of followers.

The singer’s intervention highlights a growing problem across social media platforms where unlicensed individuals present themselves as mental health experts.

“… However, publicly diagnosing people you have absolutely no contact with and presenting that information as fact under the premise of education.. may be a bit dangerous? For all parties including those you wish to educate 🙏🏿 just an opinion! All respect to you” pic.twitter.com/yngdnqIizD — Hailey Bieber Facts (@haileysfacts) January 14, 2026

A Guardian investigation published in May 2025 found that 52 out of 100 top mental health videos on TikTok contained misinformation, including misused therapeutic language and false claims about psychological conditions.

Experts who reviewed the trending content discovered influencers promoting dubious advice, questionable supplements, and quick-fix healing methods. Many videos pathologized everyday experiences and emotions, suggesting they equated to serious mental illness diagnoses without proper clinical assessment.

Dr. David Okai, a consultant neuropsychiatrist at King’s College London, noted that social media posts often misuse wellbeing, anxiety, and mental disorder terminology interchangeably.

This creates confusion about what mental illness actually involves and can mislead vulnerable viewers seeking genuine help. The phenomenon extends beyond individual cases like the Bieber controversy.

Mental health professionals report increasing concerns about unlicensed influencers perpetuating myths and misconceptions about psychological conditions, treatments, and recovery processes through viral content.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have faced persistent online speculation about their relationship since marrying in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2024, but this milestone has not stopped social media users from analyzing their every public appearance for signs of marital trouble.

SZA’s response gained significant support from followers, who praised her for standing up to attempts at an unqualified diagnosis.

Many users shared their own experiences with harmful misinformation they encountered while seeking mental health support online.

While companies like TikTok claim to remove 98 percent of harmful misinformation before it gets reported, critics argue that dangerous psychological advice continues spreading through algorithmic recommendation systems.