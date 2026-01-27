SZA Dances On Pole In A See-Through Top & Barely-There Skirt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA turned heads and dropped jaws in Paris with a sheer top and sky-high slit that left very little to the imagination.

SZA pulled up to Paris Fashion Week looking like sex incarnated, while leaving the whole damn city gasping. The R&B queen did a photoshoot during her VANSZA party at the Whisper Bar-Club, draped in a sheer AF outfit that had zero chill and even less fabric.

Let’s get into it: her top was basically see-through. Just full-on body confidence. The patchwork design played peekaboo with the lighting, which hit her ample boobs just right, while keeping things artsy enough to call it “fashion.”

SZA attending her VANSZA party at the Whisper club in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gZJ2R8aGes — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁𝓲𝓼 (@ShiffonAlexis) January 24, 2026

Then there were the thighs. SZA’s skirt had a slit so high that it showed off those smooth legs like they were damn sculptures at the Louvre. The fabric swished around her hips while the deep V cut made sure no one was looking anywhere else.

She threw a purple Louis Vuitton Speedy on her arm like it was an afterthought — just a little flex to remind everyone she’s rich, booked and sexy as hell.

SZA wasn’t trying to fit into anyone’s fashion rules; she was rewriting them in sheer fabric and thigh-high slits.

SZA still got it 💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/O0Ty9SRRN0 — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁𝓲𝓼 (@ShiffonAlexis) January 24, 2026