SZA Dethrones Adele To Become New Billboard Queen

SZA surpassed Adele’s 21 after SOS spent its 85th week in the Billboard Top 10, setting a new record for female artists.

SZA just made chart history with SOS and edged out Adele’s 21 for the most weeks spent in the Billboard Top 10 by a female artist.

The genre-blending album notched its 85th week in the Top 10 this week, surpassing Adele’s 21, which previously held the record.

Released in 2022, SOS has become the longest-charting album by a woman in the chart’s history.

The project originally debuted at No. 1 and spent 12 weeks at the top, including two more in January after releasing the SOS Deluxe: LANA edition.

Despite the milestone, SOS still trails the all-time record for most weeks in the Top 10.

That title belongs to the My Fair Lady soundtrack, which logged 173 weeks beginning in 1956. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous follows with 158 weeks.

SOS includes standout tracks like “Kill Bill” and “Supermodel,” which helped solidify SZA’s place in contemporary R&B and Hip-Hop.

Her songwriting credits stretch beyond her catalog, having penned songs for Beyoncé and Rihanna, including “Consideration” on Rihanna’s Anti.

SZA’s collaborations span various artists, from Kendrick Lamar and Drake to Doja Cat and Justin Bieber.

She’s also performed alongside Coldplay, opening for their “Ghost Stories Tour” in 2014, and later co-headlined Glastonbury with them in 2023.