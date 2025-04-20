SZA Introduced Not Beauty After Months Of Low-Key Hype

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA debuted her new vegan lip gloss line, Not Beauty, after quietly wearing the product since her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Kendrick Lamar in February.

The Grammy-winning singer has been discreetly showcasing her Not Beauty glosses for months, slipping the product into her public appearances without tipping off the public.

“Every time that you’ve ever seen me with any sort of color recently, I am 100 percent wearing Not Beauty lip gloss,” she told Vogue.

The line launched with three shades: the soft pink “In the Flesh,” the berry-toned “Strawberry Jam” and a clear gloss named “Quartz.”

SZA said her favorite shades are the first two, which she’s been using to enhance her lips with what she calls a low-effort, high-impact finish.

“I love the look of my lips with some sort of blush or tint to them. Not too much, because my lips are big and I don’t like to leave them shapeless,” she said. “My lip combo requires minimal effort, maximum result, and high shine.”

SZA, born Solána Rowe, emphasized that Not Beauty isn’t just another celebrity cosmetics line trying to follow in the footsteps of Rihanna, Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande.

“Not Beauty wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date. There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized,” she said in a statement.

The cruelty-free, vegan glosses will be available at pop-up shops during her upcoming Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, which begins Saturday in Minnesota.

SZA also revealed plans to grow the brand with lip stains, liners and creams in the future.