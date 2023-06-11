SZA Says Small Town Upbringing Made Her Scared Of Fame

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SZA explains why she is “scared” of being famous.

SZA is “scared” of being famous. During an interview with Elle, the “Kill Bill” singer admitted she had to take time out to “mentally prepare” for the chat because of her struggles with anxiety.

“Some people think that, like, me having anxiety or me being shy or struggling with self-esteem is an act,” the 33-year-old shared. “I’m just, dead-ass, a person. Everybody else has feelings and fears. Why wouldn’t I be scared to be famous? Would you be scared to be famous? Because I’m famous, I’m not allowed to be scared? I wasn’t born famous. I had regular quiet-ass parents from a small town like everybody else. And I guess at some point I’m supposed to acclimate to all of this?”

SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, has often spoken about her anxiety in the past. After the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the singer shared several photos of the event and opened up about struggling to be out in public.

“I hate being outside more than I can explain,” she wrote at the time. “I have really debilitating anxiety, and I’m only posting these cause Y’all woulda found em anyway. Thank you to my team n my mama. Least I’m alive (sic).”

SZA is currently in the middle of the European leg of her SOS Tour. The trek, which began in February, will wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona on October 29.