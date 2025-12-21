T.I. Drops Trailer For Christmas Eve Comedy Special “Cheaper Than Therapy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. unveiled the trailer for his debut comedy special “Cheaper Than Therapy” dropping Christmas Eve via TipAintFunny.com.

T.I. dropped the official trailer for his first televised comedy special, “Cheaper Than Therapy,” set to premiere on Christmas Eve.

The Atlanta rapper-turned-comedian announced the December 24 release date while unveiling a teaser that promises “one story at a time,” centered on “the chaos of fame to healing power of laughter.”

The Grand Hustle boss made the special available for pre-order through his website TipAintFunny.com. He’s been working on his stand-up craft for several years now after making his comedy debut at Atlanta’s Laugh Factory.

T.I. has faced criticism from veteran comedians during his transition from Hip-Hop to comedy.

He got booed during early performances in Brooklyn but kept pushing forward with his comedy goals. The rapper previously told AllHipHop that stand-up comedy became “the place I find peace” as he developed his stage skills.

His comedy collective HaHa Mafia has been performing across the country. T.I. said comedy gives him a different creative outlet than music. He’s been taking the craft seriously with regular performances at comedy clubs nationwide.

The special was filmed at a venue in Atlanta. T.I. said the title “Cheaper Than Therapy” reflects how comedy helps him process life experiences. He’s been balancing his comedy career with his final music projects before retiring from touring.

The Christmas Eve release puts T.I.’s comedy special directly in the holiday entertainment lineup. The timing of T.I.’s announcement is perfect.

He received immense love in Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special, The Unstoppable, which premiered on Netflix on Friday (December 19). In his closing, Dave Chappelle tells an incredible story about T.I. and Nipsey Hussle, one of the highlights of the stand-up routine.

Fans can watch “Cheaper Than Therapy” starting December 24 through his dedicated comedy website.