Tamar Braxton Suffers Severe Injuries and Memory Loss After Mysterious Weekend Accident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Tamar Braxton revealed she was found bloodied and injured after a mysterious accident that left her with memory loss and facial trauma.

Tamar Braxton revealed she was left barely able to speak and physically battered after a harrowing incident over the weekend that she says nearly ended her life.

The Grammy-nominated singer and reality TV personality shared a disturbing update via Instagram Stories, describing the aftermath of the event that left her with facial trauma and memory gaps.

“I struggled to write this, but everyone keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” she wrote. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood by my friend with a face injury.”

Braxton said the extent of her injuries has worsened with time.

“As the days go by, the worse it is,” she continued. “I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

The 46-year-old singer added the worship song “Spirit Lead Me” by Clavier to her post, underscoring the spiritual weight of her message. She later reposted a passage from Proverbs 31, a Bible chapter often associated with strength and resilience in women.

Braxton has not disclosed the cause of the incident or whether it involved foul play or a medical emergency. The lack of clarity has raised concern among supporters and prompted widespread speculation online.

Last year, Braxton returned to television alongside her sisters Toni, Trina and Towanda for a special installment of The Braxtons, a tribute to their late sister Traci, who died in 2022 from esophageal cancer.

The family’s bond and public grief were central to the show’s emotional tone.

Braxton has not issued further updates since the initial post. The date of the incident was Sunday, though she did not specify the location.