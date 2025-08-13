Tems Confronts Industry Sexism In Lagos, Launches Empowerment Program For African Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tems launched The Leading Vibe Initiative in Lagos to support women in music while revealing the personal sacrifices she made to stay true to her sound.

Tems, the Nigerian Afropop sensation and two-time Grammy winner, launched a bold new initiative in Lagos aimed at uplifting women in the music industry while calling out the systemic disrespect she says women routinely face.

“People don’t really respect women in my industry,” she told the BBC’s Olawale Adekola and Wedaeli Chibelushi in a recent interview.

That blunt truth frames the mission behind her new project, The Leading Vibe Initiative, which debuted on August 8 in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The program is designed to provide mentorship, workshops and networking opportunities for young women pursuing music careers.

Tems said she created the initiative to make it easier for women to break into the business without compromising their values.

“I promised myself that if I get to a place where I can do more, I will make this initiative for women like me and maybe make it easier for women to access platforms and access a wider audience and success.”

Tems, who rose to global prominence with her soulful voice and genre-blending sound, spoke openly about the personal costs of staying true to herself.

“There’s always a cost. There’s always a price that you pay. And a lot of those prices I wasn’t willing to pay, and there wasn’t a lot of options.”

She also shared how her love for music goes beyond fame.

“It’s not everybody that sings that loves music. If I wasn’t famous, I would still be doing music. I would be in some kind of jazz club… randomly on a Friday night.”

Despite industry pressure to conform, Tems said she stood firm in her identity.

“Even when people tell you to change your sound, change your style, you look at them and you say: ‘No’. If it meant me not being signed, I was okay not being signed.”

Her refusal to compromise has paid off.

In addition to her Grammy wins, she’s set to open for Coldplay next month at Wembley Stadium, a major milestone in her career.