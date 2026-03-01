Teyana Taylor Joins Elite List as Time Magazine Woman of the Year 2026

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor has been named Time Magazine’s Woman of the Year 2026, joining 16 influential women.

Teyana Taylor just made history as Time Magazine’s Woman of the Year for 2026, and the multi-talented artist is still processing the magnitude of this recognition.

The 35-year-old creative powerhouse joins an elite list of women who are driving progress and creating positive change across multiple industries.

Time Magazine announced Taylor as one of 16 women selected for their 2026 Women of the Year list, celebrating her influence across music, film, fashion and activism.

The recognition comes during what can only be described as Taylor’s most successful year yet, with an Oscar nomination, Golden Globe win and Grammy nomination all under her belt.

The artist has expressed her ambitions beyond the current accolades, stating her desire to achieve EGOT status.

“I would love the EGOT,” she told Time Magazine. “And if I don’t get that Tony, guess what that T is gonna stand for? Teyana.”

The Harlem native earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

Her performance in the political satire has been praised for bringing both revolutionary energy and emotional vulnerability to the screen, particularly in scenes dealing with postpartum depression and motherhood.

Taylor’s journey to this moment has been anything but conventional. The artist stepped away from music in 2020, saying she felt underappreciated, only to return with her Grammy-nominated album Escape Room in 2025.

“Everybody told me it was dumb,” she said. “And I was like, ‘No, I am going to be a great actress. One day, I am going to be a great director.’”

The project showcased her growth as both an artist and a person, drawing from her experiences with divorce, new love and personal healing.

Beyond entertainment, Taylor has been balancing an incredible workload, including attending culinary school, while managing her Oscar campaign circuit.

She’s also preparing for her feature directorial debut, Get Lite, set to begin filming in June, and planning to take Escape Room on tour later this summer.

The Time Magazine recognition places Taylor alongside other influential women, including filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and author Mel Robbins.