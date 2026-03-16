Teyana Taylor Speaks Out After Security Guard Shoves Her

Teyana Taylor stands her ground when an Oscars security guard tries to physically stop her from accessing the stage.

Teyana Taylor wasn’t having it when a security guard tried to physically stop her from returning to the Oscars stage. The moment went down seconds after the 2026 ceremony wrapped at the Dolby Theatre, and it got tense fast.

Taylor was heading back onstage with her “One Battle After Another” castmates for the Best Picture photo when the guard blocked the stairs. He used his body to stop her, then put his hands on her to keep her from moving past him.

That’s when things escalated. Video captured Taylor confronting him directly. She told him straight up not to put his hands on a woman.

“He literally shoved me,” she said to people nearby. The whole exchange was caught on camera, and Taylor made it clear that the guard’s behavior was out of line and disrespectful.

According to TMZ, the guard kept trying to control who could access the stage area. At one point, he even asked Taylor to apologize during the confrontation.

Security at major events like the Oscars carefully manages crowd flow, but this guard’s approach crossed a line.

Taylor wasn’t backing down. She stood her ground and called out what happened in real time. The incident happened right after her film won Best Picture, making the backstage drama even more visible to everyone around.

Per the New York Post, the confrontation drew attention from nearby attendees who witnessed the exchange firsthand. The video evidence made it impossible to ignore what happened.