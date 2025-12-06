The Game Gives Update On “Documentary 3” Release Date

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game confirmed his upcoming album “Documentary 3” will arrive in early 2026 while unleashing a surprise DJ Drama mixtape.

The Game delivered a double dose of Hip-Hop headlines this week with a rapid-fire mixtape and a major album reveal, confirming “Documentary 3” will arrive at the top of 2026.

The Compton rapper joined forces with DJ Drama for his first-ever Gangsta Grillz project, a tightly packed 18-track mixtape titled Every Movie Needs A Trailer.

The project was completed in just two days alongside Grammy-nominated producers Mike N Keys, showcasing The Game’s relentless work ethic and sharp pen.

“I wanted to give fans fresh music this year while preparing for the release of Documentary 3, so I went in and knocked out these 19 tracks with Mike N Keys,” The Game said. “Then we’ll come out on top of the year with the album.”

The announcement came during his recent stops on Los Angeles radio staples Big Boy’s Neighborhood and The Cruz Show, where he reflected on his career, lyrical standards in modern Hip-Hop, and the personal growth that’s shaped his legacy.

The Game’s 2025 calendar was already stacked. He kicked off the year by supporting first responders during the devastating wildfires in LA. He also launched his first international tour in over a decade, the “20th Anniversary Documentary Tour,” celebrating two decades since the release of his debut album The Documentary.

In February, the City of Compton honored him during Black History Month for his impact on the community. On December 13, he’s set to serve as Grand Marshal of the 70th annual Compton Christmas Parade.

With eight No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Rap and R&B/Hip-Hop charts and three chart-toppers on the Billboard 200, The Game has carved out a lasting legacy in the genre.

The full tracklist for Every Movie Needs A Trailer includes:

Silver Lining Caviar x Cartier Can I Chrome Hearts Amerikkka’s Nightmare Clown Emojis Good Enough Quarter Zips x Matcha Rotation The Coast Guard Head Of State The Assassination Of Candace Owens Left Out Blood Tears So Contagious Just Like Me Scheme Livin’