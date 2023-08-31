The Game Trolls 50 Cent Over Mic Throw Incident That Left Woman Injured

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Game chastised his old rival 50 Cent after the G-Unit rapper threw a microphone and injured a woman in Los Angeles.

The Game antagonized 50 Cent, who injured Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain by throwing a microphone during a concert in Los Angeles. The Game called out his longtime foe via Instagram, reposting a video of the incident on Thursday (August 30).

“Curtis, yo fat ass came to LA hittin women,” The Game wrote.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, threw his microphone while performing at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night (August 30). Footage showed him hurling the microphone in apparent frustration over technical difficulties.

Monegain was struck by the microphone and had to go to the hospital to get stitches. She filed a police report on Wednesday night.

Police launched a battery investigation. 50 Cent’s lawyer Scott Leemon claimed the incident was an accident.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” Leemon told multiple outlets. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

50 Cent threw the microphone a month after Cardi B was involved in a similar situation. She tossed her microphone at a fan while performing in Las Vegas in July. Police investigated but opted not to pursue charges against Cardi B.

Watch the video of 50 Cent throwing his microphone below.