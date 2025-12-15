The Weeknd Lands $1 Billion Catalog Partnership With Innovative Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd closed a groundbreaking $1 billion business venture with Lyric Capital Group that covers his entire music catalog from inception through 2025.

The Canadian superstar maintains creative control and ownership stakes in the innovative partnership announced on December 13. The deal breaks from traditional catalog sales by keeping Abel Tesfaye as a shareholder and company owner.

Representatives confirmed the joint venture gives The Weeknd complete creative freedom over his publishing and master recordings while securing massive capital investment.

“From the beginning of the meeting, it was clear to all at Lyric that Abel would not sell his catalog,” a representative told Variety. “He wanted to be more innovative and creative in the way we established a partnership.”

The partnership covers only music released through 2025 and excludes future projects. The Weeknd continues his relationship with XO/Republic/Universal Music Group while Universal Music Publishing Group administers his publishing catalog.

The timing coincides with The Weeknd’s record-breaking “After Hours ‘Til Dawn” tour, surpassing $1 billion in gross revenue. The tour achievement made him the first male solo artist to reach that milestone.

Lyric Capital created what they call a “first-of-its-kind ‘Royalty Backed Note'” produced with Partners Group. The structure offers artist-friendly terms while providing significant capital without the traditional catalog-sale restrictions.

The Weeknd commands over 120 million monthly Spotify listeners, cementing his status as one of the world’s most popular recording artists. His catalog includes hits from albums like “After Hours” and “Dawn FM,” as well as breakthrough mixtapes that launched his career.

Lyric Capital invests in music royalties and owns Spirit Music Group, which controls catalogs from Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Ingrid Michaelson.

The company specializes in artist-friendly structures for high-value catalog partnerships. The partnership sets a new precedent for major artists seeking capital while maintaining creative control.