Timbaland Sparks Outrage With AI-Generated Artist Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Timbaland is facing heavy criticism after unveiling a controversial music video featuring his AI-created artist, TaTa Taktumi.

Timbaland ignited a firestorm online after unveiling a music video featuring his AI-generated artist TaTa Taktumi, whose lyrics and cultural portrayal have drawn widespread criticism.

The super producer dropped the video through his AI-centered company StageZero despite facing backlash after introducing TaTa Taktumi in June.

The character’s debut track includes the lines: “I put ice on my shooter / he gonna duck immigration / b*tch I’m back now / check my stats now.” The lyrics quickly raised concerns over cultural appropriation and the ethics of using artificial intelligence to simulate Black identity.

Social media users didn’t hold back. One post on X read, “Using AI to create a non-Black artist to embody Black culture just so you can exploit without guilt is f###### insane.”

Another user added, “Timbaland destroying his own legacy wasn’t in my 2025 cards.” A third simply wrote, “He’s a super loser for this omg.”

In an interview with Variety last month, Timbaland defended the project and insisted it’s more human than people assume.

“The video is 85% human-made; I’m only utilizing AI about 15% or less,” he said.

He also described TaTa Taktumi as an exciting, creative property, saying, “TaTa’s gonna shock the world, man. I don’t want to reveal too much yet, but it ain’t what people think.”

He likened the concept to Disney and said he’s “blurring the lines.”

The backlash follows Timbaland’s earlier AI ventures, including the launch of StageZero, which focuses on AI-driven entertainment.

The company has partnered with Suno, a music platform currently being sued by the Recording Industry Association of America for alleged copyright violations, according to NBC News.

Despite the criticism, Timbaland continues to champion AI as a creative tool rather than a replacement for human artistry. “I don’t generate music like that because you still need the human element. I just use it to enhance other aspects of my music,” he told Variety.

He also emphasized that mastering AI is no different from mastering traditional production. “It’s similar to traditional music: If you don’t grasp it well enough, you won’t achieve your desired outcome.”