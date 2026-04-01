Tiny Reveals Biggie Apologized To XSCAPE Minutes Before His Death

Tiny recalls the moment Biggie apologized for dissing XSCAPE, revealing it happened just before his tragic death in 1997.

Tiny had to sit through one of the most disrespectful moments in Hip-Hop history when Biggie called her group ugly on wax, but the story didn’t end there.

The Notorious B.I.G. dissed XSCAPE on his 1994 promotional single “Just Playing (Dreams)” with a line so harsh it became legendary, and the group initially didn’t care enough to even acknowledge it.

They’d cuss people out about the diss, brush it off, and keep moving forward with their careers.

When Biggie would show up to XSCAPE shows in the same city, Jermaine Dupri kept trying to make peace between them, but the group wasn’t having it.

“No, he can’t bring his ass in here. He can’t come in here,” Tiny recalled of the group’s reaction. They were unified in their rejection, telling Biggie to stay away and making it clear he wasn’t welcome around them.

The tension stayed real for years, with no resolution in sight.

Everything changed at a 1997 Soul Train Awards afterparty when Biggie ran into Tiny and Kandi Burruss. He finally got his chance to speak directly to them without the group blocking him out.

“He was very nice, he was very apologetic and he basically said, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. Look, I’m ugly as hell. Y’all is beautiful, and I just wanted to say I apologize,'” Tiny explained on TV One’s “Uncensored.”

The apology was genuine, and for the first time, XSCAPE heard Biggie acknowledge his mistake and show real respect.

The wild part about that encounter is what happened next. Tiny said Biggie passed away “probably 20, 30 minutes after that” conversation.

He was shot in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles during the early hours of March 9, 1997, and rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Brooklyn rapper was just 24 years old, and that brief moment of reconciliation became one of the last interactions he’d ever have with the group he’d once insulted so publicly.