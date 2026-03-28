TLC Fans Freak Out After Chili Outed For Allegedly Donating To Donald Trump & MAGA

Chili’s support for Donald Trump has surfaced, leaving TLC fans questioning the “No Scrubs” legend’s political alignment.

Chili from TLC is catching heat after getting exposed for allegedly cutting a check to Trump’s campaign.

The “No Scrubs” legend’s donation surfaced online and sent fans into overdrive, with many questioning how someone from a group known for socially conscious messaging could support the controversial political figure.

According to MeidasTouch Network News, the donation details emerged from campaign finance records, reigniting conversations about her past political statements.

Whole time Chili was the scrub. https://t.co/BGpvV7OV6E — Tone Desh (@ToneDesh) March 28, 2026

no chili, don’t go chasing mar-a-largo 😭😭😭 — hot mess express 💖💜💙 (@FANGIRLOVERLOAD) March 28, 2026

This isn’t Chili’s first brush with controversy over her political leanings.

Back in 2017, she caught major backlash for saying “all lives matter” during a UK interview, which many saw as dismissive of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She later clarified that she didn’t intend to undervalue the movement, but the damage was done.

More recently, she faced criticism for reposting a conspiracy theory suggesting Michelle Obama was transgender, a baseless claim that circulated among right-wing circles online.

The pattern of her political activity tells a different story than the TLC that once championed women’s empowerment and social awareness.

Fans are pointing out the stark contrast between the group’s legacy and Chili’s individual choices.

T-Boz, her bandmate, had previously made it clear she wasn’t interested in Trump’s politics, saying “I don’t care about Donald Trump,” even though she was a contestant on “The Apprentice” in 2009.

That statement now feels like a direct counterpoint to Chili’s financial support.

Social media is already flooded with reactions from longtime TLC supporters expressing disappointment and a sense of betrayal.

Many are questioning whether they can separate the artist from her personal beliefs, while others are calling for accountability.

Chili has always been a trumper😭😭😭 — Iris (@GaiaTheeGodess) March 28, 2026

Smdh Chili from TLC ain't s###🤦🏾‍♂️ I hope this ain't true — Strobe lights make everything sexier (@GoJoeJoeBlue) March 28, 2026

And there goes Chili. Another idiot in the Trump admirers. — Liberal Grandmama (@Freespirit54) March 28, 2026

Are we really surprised by Chili?…like really? — Chris D. (@cdiggi1) March 28, 2026

Chili always been a weirdo. Not the least bit surprised https://t.co/Xn3qJooyfC — Icewater D (@markmerlot) March 28, 2026

Chili is overrated in the looks department anyways. I always thought T-Boz looked better than her and still do. pic.twitter.com/FhP0LUOzzK — Mr.Chris (@MrChris89841522) March 28, 2026