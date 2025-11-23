Toosii Gives Back To Raleigh Community While Balancing Football Career At Sacramento State

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Toosii returned to Raleigh Saturday, distributing 200 free turkeys while announcing an upcoming birthday bash and Hunxho collaboration project.

Toosii returned to his Raleigh roots Saturday, transforming the Southeast Raleigh YMCA into a hub of holiday generosity as the multi-platinum artist distributed 200 free turkeys to local families during his annual community giveaway.

The 25-year-old rapper, born Nau’Jour Lazier Grainger, has maintained this tradition for three to four years, demonstrating his commitment to the North Carolina community that shaped his early life. This year’s event, running from noon to 2 P.M., represented a partnership between the artist and the Southeast Raleigh YMCA to strengthen neighborhood support systems during the holiday season.

“I know what it’s like around the holidays to not be able to have certain things,” Toosii explained during the event. “I just want everybody to feel appreciated and be able to celebrate with their family and loved ones.”

The Syracuse-born, Raleigh-raised artist has been making headlines recently for his unconventional career pivot. In September, Toosii announced his acceptance of a Division I football scholarship offer from Sacramento State University, where he plans to play slot receiver while temporarily stepping back from music production.

“I’ve been loving football since I was a kid, and I feel like God put me in a position that I’m in today to be able to go back and do that,” Toosii revealed to WRAL during Saturday’s turkey distribution.

Publicist Sabrina Little emphasized the significance of the rapper’s continued community involvement. “Toosii has always been vocal about honoring his roots, and this annual giveaway is his way of showing love and support to the people who poured into him long before the world knew his name,” Little stated.

Beyond his athletic pursuits, Toosii disclosed several upcoming projects during the event. The artist plans to celebrate his 26th birthday in January with a special bash and is developing a collaboration project with fellow North Carolina rapper Hunxho, who hails from Greensboro.

The turkey giveaway highlighted Toosii’s personal connection to holiday struggles, with the artist expressing particular enthusiasm for meeting new community members while reconnecting with familiar faces from previous years.

His partnership with the Southeast Raleigh YMCA reinforces his dedication to uplifting the specific neighborhood that influenced his artistic development.

Toosii’s dual focus on athletics and music represents a unique trajectory in Hip-Hop, as the established recording artist pursues collegiate football while maintaining his entertainment industry presence through strategic collaborations and community engagement initiatives.



