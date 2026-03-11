Tragedy Befalls Eminem, Grandmother Betty Dead

Eminem’s maternal grandmother Betty Kresin passed away Tuesday at her Missouri home following breast cancer complications.

The rapper was not present when she passed away, according to sources with direct knowledge of the family situation.

Betty was the mother of Eminem’s mom, Debbie Nelson, who died just three months earlier in December 2024 following a battle with advanced lung cancer at age 69.

The loss marks another devastating chapter in a family marked by profound pain and estrangement that has defined much of the artist’s career and personal life.

The relationship between Eminem and his grandmother was complicated.

In an August 2000 interview with London’s Mirror newspaper, Betty expressed her heartbreak over the growing distance between them.

Betty reflected on the boy she once knew, saying, “When I hear his vile disgusting lyrics I can’t believe this is my Marshall, the same boy who used to come and sit on my lap.”

A few years later, Em’s grandmother came to his defense when he was being criticized by media over this rhymes.

“He’s no worse than the rest of them. I don’t like some of the lyrics myself, but this is what the people want to hear,” she said. “If they’re going to criticise my grandson, criticise the rest of them. What about Limp Bizkit? And Ozzy Osbourne, who used to eat live bats on stage.

“They seem to be singling my grandson out. They’re picking on him.”

Despite her loving overtures, Betty expressed sadness at not speaking to the rapper, who was feuding with his family at the time.

“He’s my first grandchild, I was there then he opened his eyes, I love that boy. I want to stop this war between us because life’s too short – I want him to hang in there, because everything’s going to be okay.”

Eminem’s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., died in June 2019 from a heart attack at his home near Fort Wayne, Indiana, at age 67.

The rapper had virtually no relationship with his father, who abandoned the family when Eminem was just an infant. This absence left deep scars that the artist channeled into his lyrics throughout his career.

RIP to Betty Kresin.