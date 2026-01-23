Travis Scott Plans Stadium-Scale Sound For Next Album After Record-Breaking Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott revealed a stadium-scale vision for next album after record-breaking $265M tour, targeting a euphoric sound.

Travis Scott wants his next album to shake stadiums worldwide. The Houston rapper revealed his ambitious vision for new music during an interview with Rolling Stone, describing plans for a project designed specifically for massive venues.

“When I make the music, I have this full vision. I see it going down,” Scott explained. “I’m thinking stadium status. How could people so far away feel so close? How can the music be so big but grounded?”

Scott’s stadium-focused approach follows his Circus Maximus World Tour, which shattered records as the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history.

The 85-show global run earned $265 million and sold 2.2 million tickets across six continents. Those massive crowds apparently inspired Scott’s next creative direction.

“Taking raw elements and making it feel, like, euphoric,” Scott said about his upcoming sound. “Man, finding new rhythms, but nothing too hard to take in. You know what I’m saying? A level of what could Rodeo be like on the ultra-scale stadium life.”

The reference to Rodeo signals Scott’s desire to return to the experimental roots of his groundbreaking 2015 debut album. That project established Scott as a genre-bending force, blending Houston rap with electronic elements and cinematic production.

Now he wants to amplify that formula for arena-sized experiences. Scott’s stadium vision builds on lessons learned from his record-breaking tour performances.

The Circus Maximus shows featured elaborate stage designs, pyrotechnics and immersive production that transformed venues into otherworldly experiences. Some concerts drew crowds exceeding 100,000 fans, including a massive 115,000-person show in Rio de Janeiro.

“Putting my whole body and soul into the next [project], for more people to understand,” Scott said about his upcoming music. He specifically mentioned targeting “the person that still don’t understand Trav no matter how long I’ve been in this s###.”

The new album will follow 2023’s Utopia, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 first-week units.

That project earned Scott a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, though he has yet to win despite 10 total nominations throughout his career.

Utopia represented a creative peak for Scott, blending psychedelic production with trap influences and featuring collaborations with artists like The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and Drake.

The album’s success launched the Circus Maximus tour, which proved Scott’s ability to fill stadiums consistently across multiple continents. Scott remains cagey about specific release timelines for his new music.

“Got to feed the kids, man. The kids must eat,” he said when pressed about when fans can expect new material. However, he confirmed that new music will arrive “in the near future.”

The rapper’s stadium vision also connects to his architectural interests.

Scott toured a $65 million Beverly Hills mansion during the Rolling Stone interview, discussing potential enrollment in Harvard’s architecture program. His fascination with space and design influences how he conceptualizes musical experiences.