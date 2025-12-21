Travis Scott Recreates Childhood Bedroom In Emotional Beats Campaign

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott revisited his teenage dreams with Beats in a heartfelt campaign that brought his childhood bedroom to life.

Travis Scott brought his past and present together in a new Beats campaign that reimagines his teenage bedroom and the 2011 tweet that predicted his rise to stardom.

The Houston rapper partnered with Apple’s Beats for the “DARE TO DREAM” campaign, a short film that blends nostalgia with ambition.

The spot opens with a young version of Scott making music on an iMac while wearing original Beats Studio headphones. His real-life mother, Wanda Webster, appears in the ad, calling him to get ready for school.

The scene then shifts into a dreamlike sequence of sold-out arenas from Scott’s record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour, which grossed an industry-topping $265 million.

The tour, which ran for two years across six continents and more than 80 shows, became the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history.

But just as the fantasy builds, his mother’s voice pulls him back to reality. That moment sparks the inspiration for his now-famous 2011 tweet: “One day Travis Scott will be somebody.”

As he walks out the door, the teenage Scott finds a pair of Powerbeats Fit headphones in his pocket—a nod to how far he’s come and the tools that helped him get there.

“This campaign captures something deeply personal, the belief that greatness starts with a single idea and the courage to chase it,” said Beats Chief Marketing Officer Chris Thorne. “It’s the same belief that connects Beats and Travis and this is only the beginning of what we’ll build together.”

The campaign officially launched on December 19, 2025, 14 years to the day after Scott posted the tweet that would eventually become prophetic.