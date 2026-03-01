Trick Daddy Announced New Pot Line Extension Of Restaurant Business

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Trick Daddy introduced his professional cookware line, “Trick I Got My Pots,” featuring pastel-blue, heavy-bottomed pots and skillets.

Trick Daddy unveiled his professional cookware collection called “Trick I Got My Pots” this week in Miami after years of building his culinary reputation.

The Miami rapper-turned-restaurateur designed heavy-bottomed pots and nonstick skillets in pastel blue for everyday home cooking.

Local 10 News tested the durability claims while Trick demonstrated his signature scrambled egg technique in his kitchen.

The cookware line represents a natural progression from his established food ventures, including Sunday’s Eatery locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Trick developed recipes for his restaurants using his grandmother’s traditional methods before remixing them with assistance from his business partner.

His Facebook cooking show I Got My Pots featured celebrity guests like Fat Joe and Tamar Braxton preparing meals together.

The YouTube series showcased Trick’s authentic cooking skills with episodes featuring jerk chicken pasta and shrimp preparations that attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers.

“I’m talking about the starches, your greens, your corn bread and meats,” Trick explained about his restaurant philosophy during previous interviews.

His culinary journey began in childhood, when he cooked alongside family members before transitioning into professional kitchen management.

Sunday’s Eatery serves traditional soul food, including turkey wings, fried pork chops and homemade sides that reflect his Miami roots.

The restaurant’s success provided the foundation for expanding into retail cookware designed for home cooks seeking restaurant-quality results.

The “Trick I Got My Pots” collection focuses on functionality over celebrity branding with professional-grade construction meant for daily kitchen use.

Each piece features the distinctive pastel blue color scheme that matches his restaurant’s aesthetic while maintaining serious cooking performance standards.

The Miami native continues to balance his music career obligations with his growing food empire nearly 30 years after his Hip-Hop debut.

The cookware line will be available for purchase starting March 15 through select Miami retailers.