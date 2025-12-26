Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump ordered military strikes against alleged ISIS targets in Nigeria after citing ongoing attacks against Christian communities that have been highly disputed.

The United States on Thursday carried out Christmas Day military strikes against purported ISIS targets in Nigeria, with President Donald Trump citing the group’s attacks on Christian communities as the reason for the operation.

As Trump’s announcement spread across social media, it moved through the same digital ecosystem where artists like Nicki Minaj now openly agreed with his promoted political narratives. Minaj’s public support of Trump has reshaped how fans interpret moments when foreign policy, religion and celebrity messaging intersect, even in the absence of direct commentary on the attacks.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

U.S. Africa Command (United States Africa Command) said the strikes were conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS fighters. These reports have not been independently verified.

“AFRICOM conducted a strike at the request of Nigerian authorities in Soboto State killing multiple ISIS terrorists,” the command said. “Lethal strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad.”

AFRICOM commander Gen. Dagvin Anderson said the U.S. military is working with Nigeria and regional partners to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation amid ongoing violence targeting civilians.

Trump referenced comments he made in November, when he warned that military action could follow if attacks against Christians continued.

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump wrote. “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”

He concluded his post by praising the U.S. military and marking the timing of the operation on Christmas Day.

Nigeria acknowledged the strikes Thursday and said it remains engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States, to address terrorism and violent extremism.

“All counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity,” Nigeria’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry added that terrorist violence against Christians, Muslims or other communities threatens Nigeria’s values and international security.

Last month, Trump designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over religious violence, a classification that requires diplomatic consultations, policy planning and congressional engagement within 90 days.

The Trump administration has also expanded intelligence operations in the region. According to Reuters, the United States began daily surveillance flights over Nigeria under coordination between Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth echoed the administration’s position Thursday, writing on X that violence against Christians must end and praising cooperation with the Nigerian government.

Nigerian Information Minister Mohammed Idris said last month that the country welcomes U.S. assistance and remains committed to eliminating terrorism. He reported that Nigerian forces have killed more than 13,500 militants, arrested 17,000 suspects and rescued over 11,200 hostages, including women and children.

Republican lawmakers praised the strikes. Rep. Riley Moore of West Virginia called the operation an early step toward ending religious violence, while Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland described it as decisive leadership.

The strikes came as authorities in Turkey announced the arrest of more than 110 suspected ISIS members allegedly planning attacks around Christmas and New Year celebrations.