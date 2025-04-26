Donald Trump Rips NFL Over Shedeur Sanders Controversy—Young Thug Weighs In

Donald Trump slammed the NFL, while Young Thug offered a surprising boost to Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft drama, which concluded on Saturday (April 26).
Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, entered the draft with impressive college numbers but still found himself overlooked while quarterbacks like Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel were selected ahead of him.
Trump took to Truth Social, where he eviscerated the NFL over the shocking turn of events.
“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!” Trump fumed.
Young Thug also weighed in by posting an uplifting message on social media that read, “Tom Brady didn’t go first round kid.”
The Atlanta Hip-Hop star’s words quickly caught fire online, resonating with supporters of the Sanders family. The message served as a reminder that even legends like Brady faced early career setbacks.
Analysts and insiders floated theories about Shedeur’s unexpected slide through four rounds without being called, until the Cleveland Browns picked him in the fifth.
They ranged from alleged bias against his family to reports that some scouts viewed him as “arrogant” and “entitled.”
Despite the disappointment on draft day, Shedeur kept his head high.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, he posted, “Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING,” signaling gratitude rather than frustration.
At his draft party, he enthusiastically addressed the crowd, saying, “We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God anything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn’t have happened, but we understand we’re on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day, we’re going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”