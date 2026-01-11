Tupac Shakur’s Las Vegas Shooting Vehicle Selling For $1.75 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tupac Shakur’s legacy resurfaced in Las Vegas through a restored vehicle where the rapper was brutally attacked.

Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in a BMW driven by Suge Knight after a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas in 1996 and that car is now listed for sale online for $1.75 million.

The listing identifies the vehicle as the same car Tupac was riding in when gunfire erupted on Sept. 7, 1996, a night that forever altered music and culture.

Despite viral headlines loosely branding it as the car Tupac was murdered in, the facts remain unchanged. Tupac was shot while inside the BMW, howe he actually died seven days later in a hospital. The distinction matters, even as the car’s grim legacy continues to command attention and value.

According to the listing, the vehicle was driven by Suge Knight and was originally leased by Death Row Records. The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. PT when the car stopped at a red light near East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, shortly after leaving the MGM Grand area. Tupac was struck by four .40-caliber bullets reportedly fired from a Glock handgun, a detail included as part of the vehicle’s documented history.

The seller claims this marks the first time the BMW has been publicly displayed or offered for sale since Tupac’s death in 1996. Over the years, the car has undergone a full restoration designed to return it to its appearance before the shooting. That process included a fresh paint job and wheels replaced to match the original style from the night of the attack.

Still, the restoration stops short of erasing history entirely. The listing notes a slight exterior indentation believed to correspond with one of the bullet impact points. It is described as subtle and easy to miss unless specifically pointed out, but intentionally preserved as a reminder of what happened.

Inside the BMW, the details are equally unsettling.

The seller states that interior door panels were carefully pulled back to reveal original weld marks aligned with where bullets entered the vehicle. Those marks are presented as physical confirmation of the car’s role in one of Hip-Hop’s most infamous moments.

Documentation verifying ownership and provenance is included, according to the listing. While the BMW has had multiple owners since 1996, the most recent owner reportedly commissioned the restoration now on display.

For now, the car is being exhibited at Celebrity Cars Las Vegas. The full description is below.