Tupac’s Childhood Rap Tape From Baltimore Just Hit The Auction Block

Tupac Shakur's earliest demo tape and handwritten lyrics from his Born Busy days are now up for auction thanks to longtime friend and collaborator Ge-ology.

Tupac Shakur’s earliest known demo tape and handwritten lyrics from his teenage rap crew Born Busy are hitting the auction block in New York as part of a rare collection curated by Ge-ology, his longtime friend and collaborator.

The never-before-released cassette, recorded around 1988 in a Baltimore basement, features a 16-year-old Tupac, then going by the alias MC New York, freestyling alongside fellow Born Busy members Gerard “Ge-ology” Young, Darrin K Bastfield, and Dana “Mouse” Smith.

The material was created so Ge-ology could later build beats around the vocals, flipping the traditional Hip-Hop production process on its head.

“This wasn’t meant to be a performance or a release. We were recording acapellas so I could learn the rhymes and build the beats around them,” Ge-ology said in an interview accompanying the launch. “That tape is one of the earliest moments of Tupac being documented, before the world knew who he was. I’ve protected it for decades, and now it feels right for it to be shared properly, as history.”

The auction, hosted by Wax Poetics, went live on January 15. It follows the platform’s headline-making sale of a rare 1988 Mariah Carey demo and aims to offer collectors a glimpse into Tupac’s formative years, long before his rise to icon status.

The Ge-ology Collection includes more than just the tape.

Also up for bidding: handwritten lyrics by Tupac inside Ge-ology’s family home, a signed 1988 graduation banner and a series of candid photographs capturing everyday moments from their Baltimore youth, house parties, schoolyard cyphers, and DJ sessions.

He’s described the decision as one rooted in legacy and preservation. Ge-ology, who later became known for his work with artists like Mos Def and Q-Tip, said the collection isn’t about nostalgia, it’s about historical context.

“Stories should be told by those who lived them and safeguarded in contexts where they are respected, protected, and historically understood,” he said.

The auction also features Ge-ology’s own creative output, including the original artwork for “Body Rock,” a Rawkus-era collaboration with Mos Def, Q-Tip, and Tash and a full-format canvas print of his “Ge-ology Plays Ge-ology” album artwork.

Alex Bruh, CEO of Wax Poetics, called the collection “incredibly rare” and emphasized its cultural value.

“When it comes to music collecting it doesn’t get much bigger than Tupac,” he said. “The fact that this tape and these items are from Tupac’s pre-fame years, and directly from his childhood friend Ge-ology, makes them even more special.”

The auction closes February 11 at 3 P.M. ET.