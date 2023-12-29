Ty Dolla $ign Fully Embraces Kanye West Collaborative Album With ¥$ Tattoo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ye recently angered some members of the Jewish community before apologizing.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, collectively known as ¥$, joined forces to create the forthcoming Vultures studio LP. Apparently, Ty wants the world to know he’s fully on board with the alliance.

The two musicians’ collaborative album is currently scheduled to come out on January 12, 2024. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign prepare to drop the project as Ye makes headlines for apologizing to the Jewish community.

While some Jewish organizations and Jewish media figures refused to accept West’s apology, Ty Dolla $ign continues to promote his partnership with the controversial rapper.

Ty took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (December 28) to share a photo of a new ¥$ tattoo on his face. The R&B singer also had the “Vultures” single playing on the post.

The “Vultures” collaboration arrived on November 22. Chicago-bred rappers Bump J and Lil Durk appear as featured artists. Kanye West faced backlash for some of his lyrics on the song.

“How I’m anti-semitic? I just f##### a Jewish b####,” raps Kanye West on the “Vultures” title track. Those words generated widespread negative reactions which eventually led to Ye’s apologetic message.

Kanye West wrote, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”