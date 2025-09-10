Tyler Perry Allegedly Pulled Down Man’s Underwear, Grabbed His Bare Bottom As More Allegations Surface

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Derek Dixon accused Tyler Perry of making multiple unwanted advances and retaliation tied to his role on “The Oval.”

The guy accusing Tyler Perry of trying to force him into a sexual relationship and then 86’ing his character on a popular TV series made more disturbing allegations of sexual assault and harassment during an interview with ABC News, tied to a $260 million lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Derek Dixon, who previously appeared on Perry’s BET drama The Oval, claimed the media mogul crossed physical boundaries on multiple occasions, including one night in Atlanta where Perry allegedly pulled down his underwear and groped him.

“We were both walking back to the guest area, where I’d stayed before, and there’s this health monitor scale on the way,” Dixon told ABC’s Linsey Davis. “I was like, ‘What is that?’ And he said, ‘Well you have to be in your underwear to measure.’ … He reached down and pulled my underwear down and grabbed my ass. I attempted to stop him and pull my underwear back up. He grabbed my arms and said, ‘No, no, no, it’s okay. Just go with it.’ I responded, ‘Stop, I don’t want to be naked. I don’t want this.’ He assured me, ‘I’m not going to hurt you.’”

Dixon said he locked himself in a bathroom until Perry left.

He also described another encounter where Perry allegedly climbed into bed with him and began rubbing his leg. Dixon said he jumped out, prompting Perry to comment on his appearance before leaving the room.

Beyond the physical incidents, Dixon said Perry frequently sent sexually suggestive messages and called him often, which created a constant sense of anxiety.

He feared that ignoring Perry’s advances would jeopardize his role on The Oval. Eventually, his character was killed off, which Dixon interpreted as a message about the consequences of rejecting Perry.

Dixon said he stopped speaking to Perry in spring 2024 and officially exited the show that September.

The lawsuit seeks damages for lost income and emotional distress, while also aiming to prevent similar alleged abuses by influential industry figures.

“Never exploit someone’s aspirations to coerce them into a relationship. That’s unprofessional,” Dixon said in the interview.

Tyler Perry has denied all claims, calling the case an “extortion attempt” and expressing confidence that the lawsuit will not succeed.