Will Smith To Keep His Oscar Says Board Member Whoopi Goldberg

Fellow comedian Whoopi Goldberg defended Chris Rock, and said Will Smith overreacted over and off color joke which resulted in a confrontation.

Whoopi Goldberg has reacted to Will Smith’s controversial actions at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday.

During the ceremony, the “King Richard” actor walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock around the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

During an appearance on “The View” on Monday, former Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg defended Will.

“I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” she commented. “I think he overreacted…I think he had one of those moments where it was like G.D. it, just stop. I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. And he snapped…Sometimes you get to a point when you behave badly. I myself have behaved badly on occasion.”

Whoopi went on to give credit to Chris for remaining calm.

“I do think it’s wonderful that Chris did not take it to that other place that he could have done,” the 66-year-old continued.

After co-panelist Sunny Hostin noted she was surprised Will wasn’t escorted from the ceremony after the incident, and that he received a standing ovation when he received the Best Actor prize, Whoopi declared that the star should keep his Oscar.

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” she added. “There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.'”

Will apologized for his actions during his acceptance speech. Chris has not filed a police report, however, representatives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed they will be conducting a formal review of the incident.