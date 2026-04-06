Wireless Festival Loses Another Major Sponsor As Kanye West Controversy Intensifies

Wireless Festival faces new uncertainty after another sponsor joins Pepsi in stepping away from support as controversy surrounding Kanye West’s headlining role grows.

Diageo has officially pulled its sponsorship from the 2026 Wireless Festival, becoming the second major brand to distance itself from the event following backlash tied to Kanye West’s booking. The spirits and beverage company confirmed its decision after raising concerns with festival organizers, according to a statement reported by The Independent.

“We have informed the organizers of our concerns, and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival,” a spokesperson said.

Silence from organizers contrasts the profound scrutiny around London’s Wireless Festival over Kanye West’s planned headlining performances.

The move follows Pepsi’s recent withdrawal from the festival after more than a decade of branding association. Pepsi had previously served as a title partner, with the event operating under co-branded naming rights in recent years. The back-to-back departures mark a major financial and public relations challenge for one of the United Kingdom’s most recognizable, impactful music festivals.

Political pressure has also intensified around the situation. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called West’s inclusion “deeply disturbing,” while London Mayor Sadiq Khan publicly questioned whether the artist’s past conduct aligns with the city’s values.

West’s previous antisemitic statements and behavior are the centerpiece of all the controversy.

The past has sparked widespread criticism across the entertainment industry and beyond. Despite mental health challenges and a formal apology, the debate rages onward.

Wireless Festival organizers have yet to publicly address the controversy or clarify whether West’s scheduled performances will proceed as planned. The rapper is currently slated to headline across three nights during the July event.

Industry insiders speculate whether or not the festival will find additional partners or make programming adjustments.

Corporate sponsorships play a major role in the festival’s operations and visibility. Losing them is particularly significant as the event rapidly approaches.

West recently released his album Bully and it has been well received by his base. He also resumed live appearances, garnering rave reviews from observers.