Woman Who Tried To Kill Rihanna Hit With $10M Bail

Ivana Ortiz faces a massive $10 million bail after allegedly firing shots at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion in a shocking incident.

Ivana Ortiz isn’t going anywhere anytime soon after the 35-year-old Florida woman allegedly turned Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home into a shooting gallery Sunday afternoon.

A judge slapped her with a jaw-dropping $10,225,000 bail.

Court records show Ortiz rolled up in a white Tesla around 1:21 P.M. on March 9 and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.

She let off between seven and nine rounds at the mansion where the Fenty mogul was home with her family. At least four bullets hit the house.

One round punched straight through a wall.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on a residential street where homes go for tens of millions. Neighbors reported hearing the rapid gunfire and called 911 immediately.

Rihanna was inside but walked away without a scratch. The pop icon shares three kids with A$AP Rocky – 3-year-old RZA Athleston, 2-year-old Riot Rose, and 5-month-old Rocki Irish Mayers.

Police caught up with Ortiz about 30 minutes later in a Sherman Oaks parking lot. She didn’t put up a fight when they cuffed her.

The attempted murder charge comes with that eye-watering bail amount that’s keeping her locked up.

Beverly Hills PD isn’t talking about what motivated the attack. They’re still piecing together why Ortiz drove from Florida to California with what appears to be a targeted hit on one of music’s biggest stars.