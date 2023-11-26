EXCLUSIVE: XXXTENTACION Murder Accomplice Could Be Free Any Day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One of the guys accused of killing XXXTentacion could be out on the streets as early as next month thanks to a sentence reduction.

Robert Allen testified against his three other co-defendants and was handsomely rewarded. Allen, who was originally sentenced to seven years, recently had his time reduced to 64 months or 5 years. In October, a judge also gave Allen credit for the 1,911 days he has already served, meaning he could be back on the street as early as December.

XXXTentacion, was just 20 years old when he was fatally shot outside a Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018. The four men indicted for his murder were Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome and Robert Allen.

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2022 and agreed to testify against his co-defendants. During the trial, Allen’s testimony was pivotal. He identified Boatwright and Newsome as the masked men seen in the surveillance footage of the murder, with Boatwright being the one who shot XXXTentacion.

According to Allen, Newsome stole a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 from XXXTentacion and Williams served as the getaway driver. The four men split the money found in the bag, with Allen receiving $5,000 and the others $15,000 each.

Allen’s testimony was a critical factor in the conviction of his co-defendants. Boatwright, Williams and Newsome were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Judge Michael Usan sentenced them to life in prison in April after an eight-day jury deliberation.

Allen, in contrast, received a sentence of seven years in prison with credit for time served, along with 20 years on probation, due to his cooperation and guilty plea.

Judge Usan noted Allen’s genuine remorse and belief that he was sorry for his actions and further rewarded him with a sentence reduction.

It appears as though the judge is not taking any chances with Allen’s life. He has ordered Allen’s address to be removed from any official documents associated with is probation for his own safety.