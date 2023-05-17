XXXTentacion Murder: Man Learns Fate After Testifying Against Co-Defendants In Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Robert Allen’s co-defendants were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the 2018 murder of XXXTentacion.

A Florida judge showed mercy to Robert Allen, who accepted a plea deal and testified against his co-defendants in the XXXTentacion murder trial.

According to multiple reports, Judge Michael Usan sentenced Allen to seven years in prison with credit for time served on Wednesday (May 17). Allen faced up to life in prison.

“I genuinely believe that you are sorry for what you’ve done and not merely sorry for yourself,” Judge Usan said, per NBC Miami. “And I think the remorse that you’ve shown is genuine.”

Allen already served roughly five years in jail. He received 20 years on probation for his role in XXXTentacion’s death.

“To say I’m sorry does not even begin the true inner remorse I want to make known,” Allen said. “I know that these words that I will speak will never erase the pain and sorrow and loss of what the family will have from now on. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about what happened and beg for forgiveness from God.”

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in 2022. His testimony helped convince a jury to convict Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams for the 2018 murder of XXXTentacion.

Boatwright, Newsome and Williams were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in March. Judge Usan sentenced the three men to life in prison in April.