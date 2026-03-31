Yailin La Mas Viral Faces Up To 20 Years If Convicted On Weapons Charges

Yailin La Mas Viral walks free from Dominican jail after three days, maintaining her innocence in the illegal weapons possession case.

Yailin La Mas Viral walked out of a Dominican jail after spending three days locked up following her arrest for allegedly possessing two illegal firearms.

The 23-year-old artist was released on $8,400 bail, and her legal team immediately pushed back against the charges, claiming the weapons found in her green Lamborghini weren’t hers at all.

Authorities stopped the vehicle in Santo Domingo on March 25 and discovered two pistols with magazines inside. Her defense team’s response was swift and pointed.

They argued that prosecutors already knew who actually owned the guns and were unfairly targeting a public figure to make headlines.

One of the other individuals detained during the stop allegedly admitted to involvement with the weapons, but her attorneys said that testimony hadn’t been fully incorporated into the case file yet.

The stakes are serious. If convicted, Yailin faces up to 20 years in prison under Dominican law regarding illegal weapons possession.

However, the court granted her conditional release, which means she’s allowed to travel outside the Dominican Republic and continue her music career while the investigation moves forward.

Video footage showed her leaving San Luis Penitentiary and reuniting with her 3-year-old daughter Cattleya, whom she shares with ex Anuel AA.

The artist, known for hits like “Bing Bong” and “Chapa,” previously dated 6ix9ine in 2023 before they split in August 2024.