Ye’s Daughter North West Pops Up On Stage With Katy Perry In Las Vegas

Katy Perry brought Ye and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West on stage during her Las Vegas concert on Saturday night.

Sharing videos on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, Kim captured the moment Katy called out nine-year-old North West’s name and invited her onstage during her PLAY residency at Resorts World.

“So the reason I know your name is because I’m a huge fan of your TikTok. I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made. You’re a really good dancer and I thought, what better way to be a great dancer (than) to show the world your awesome dance moves?” Katy said.

North asked if her friends could come out with her, to which Katy happily agreed, saying, “Yeah, why not. Come on. She’s got friends, she doesn’t want to do it alone, this is awesome!”

Subsequent videos show North and her three friends joining Katy at the center stage, performing cartwheels and other dance moves while being surrounded by the singer’s dancers.

Additional photos from the evening depict North engaging with the singer backstage and posing for a snap with Katy and Kim.

North has previous experience performing in public.

In 2020, she participated in her father Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris, where she rapped alongside him and a group of models on the runway.

She has also occasionally showcased her singing and dancing skills at her father’s Sunday Service choir performances in previous years.