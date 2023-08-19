Young Dolph Alleged Murder Mastermind Could Be A Marked Man, Judge Fears

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A judge denies relaxation of bond restrictions for Hernandez Govan, the alleged orchestrator of Young Dolph’s murder, due to safety concerns and the case’s high-profile nature.

Hernandez Govan, the individual accused of masterminding the murder of rapper Young Dolph, recently sought to have some of his bond restrictions relaxed.

However, a judge firmly denied his request, citing concerns for Govan’s safety and the extensive publicity the case has garnered.

“You’re on those restrictions for a reason, and part of those reasons [is] for your own safety,” the judge stated during a hearing. He went on to emphasize the dangers Govan might face, noting, “Memphis Shelby County, Tennessee is the first most violent metropolitan area in the country. This case has generated a substantial amount of publicity, and if you’re running around free… somebody might be trying to kill you.”

The judge’s stern words came in response to Govan’s requests to go shopping, work full-time, and travel without restrictions.

The backstory of Govan’s involvement in Young Dolph’s murder is a complex one.

According to an article from AllHipHop.com, Govan is believed to have orchestrated the fatal shooting of Young Dolph, which took place at a Memphis bakery in November 2021.

Following his arrest in November 2022, Govan spent several months in jail without bond. It was only recently that his bond was set at $90,000, and he was placed under house arrest while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors allege that Govan ordered the hit on Young Dolph, leading to charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against him.

Two other individuals, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are accused of executing the murder.

They face charges that include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Additionally, a fourth individual, Jermarcus Johnson, has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, believed to have provided payments to the gunmen.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy commented on the case, stating, “Our focus is on what’s going to happen to best put the case forward and make sure that justice is done.”

He further mentioned that new information regarding Govan’s role and medical conditions influenced their decisions in the case.

For more details on the hearing and the judge’s remarks, you can watch the full coverage on FOX13 Memphis’s YouTube channel.