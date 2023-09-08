Young Dolph’s Cousin Says He Was Shot At Lil Baby Show In Memphis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper said he is doing fine, despite his opps trying to take him out.

CEO Jizzle, the cousin of deceased rapper Young Dolph, says he was the person shot at Lil Baby’s concert at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Thursday night (September 7).

Hours after the Atlanta rapper’s show was shut down due to a shooting, he took to social media from his hospital bed to show what looked like a gunshot wound near his chest.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. local time, 30 minutes into Lil Baby’s performance with GloRilla. Daily Mail reports Lil Baby stopped his performance following the gunfire.

“A person was shot tonight at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department,” a statement from the arena read.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a male victim was shot and left in critical condition. Authorities say after the shooting, the person was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

CEO Jizzle claims he’s the victim. CEO Jizzle said in the clip, “Don’t get on no social media trolling,” adding he believes someone tried to take him out. While he admitted he was in pain, he says he’s still “good.”

The MPD is currently trying to figure out how a gun got inside of the venue and who is responsible.