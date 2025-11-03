Young Thug Admits He Doesn’t Know Who The Alchemist Is After Viral Meme

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug shocked Hip-Hop fans when he admitted through text messages that he has no idea who legendary producer The Alchemist is.

Young Thug confessed he has no idea who legendary producer The Alchemist is after a viral meme about their potential collaboration album made waves across social media platforms.

The Atlanta rapper’s admission came through text messages shared by Ian Connor, who asked Thug about the widespread internet joke suggesting the two should create an “introspective jazz” album together.

When Connor inquired if Thug had seen the viral tweet and knew who The Alchemist was, the “Lifestyle” artist simply responded, “No who’s this?”

The meme originated from the X account Debating Hip-Hop and quickly gained traction among Hip-Hop fans who imagined what a collaboration between Thug’s melodic style and The Alchemist’s atmospheric

production might sound like.

Young Thug doesn’t know who The Alchemist is💔💔 pic.twitter.com/JOPSfvj7Pm — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 2, 2025

The concept became so popular that a reporter even approached The Alchemist about it during ComplexCon.

“I can’t confirm or deny anything, bro,” The Alchemist joked when asked about the potential Thugger collaboration. “I need that, too. You can hook it up? Bro, can you hook it up? Talk to him. If he makes it happen, then it’s gon’ happen. It’s on you now, bro.”

Connor, who apparently felt compelled to bridge the gap between the two artists, explained to Thug that The Alchemist is “one of the greatest producers of all time.”

The fashion figure then promised to call when his “brain comes up with a plan” for making the collaboration happen. The Alchemist has built his reputation working with artists like Nas, Eminem, Action Bronson and Mobb Deep throughout his career.

He recently released “GOLDFISH,” a collaborative project with Hit-Boy that includes both sonic elements and a short film component.

Meanwhile, Young Thug has been active in the studio since his release from jail, recently working with Travis Scott, Future and Lil Baby. The rapper released his album, UY SCUTI, earlier this year, following the conclusion of his legal troubles.