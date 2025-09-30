Young Thug Admits His Pain Over Gunna Friendship Breakdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug opened up about his relationship with Gunna after the YSL case, saying he still loves him but can’t ever view him the same.

Young Thug laid bare his feelings about Gunna during a raw moment on the “It’s Up There Podcast,” revealing that their friendship crumbled after the YSL RICO case split them apart.

“I’m not gonna be able to look at [Gunna] the same no matter what,” Thug said during the interview released Monday (September 29). “We can go get a trillion dollars together. I’m not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail.”

The Atlanta rapper, who was once inseparable from Gunna, said their relationship took a permanent hit after Gunna accepted an Alford plea in December 2022.

That deal got Gunna out of jail but required him to acknowledge that YSL was a gang. Thug, meanwhile, stayed locked up until October 2024, when he reached his own plea agreement.

“I love you to death,” Thug said. |I know you love me. We love each other to death, but we just going our own ways.”

Both artists were swept up in a 2022 RICO indictment that named 28 individuals tied to YSL, which prosecutors claimed was a hybrid of a record label and street gang. The case dragged on for nearly two years and became one of the longest criminal trials in Georgia history.

“The only reason why I’m looking at it like some b####### is because you my brother,” Thug added. “On top of that, you my man, you my best friend.”

While Thug said he holds no resentment, he admitted that Gunna’s decision felt like a betrayal of their bond.

“It ain’t even no sense for you to trying to be back cool with me because we gonna be around each other and it’s gonna be weird,” he said. “The dap-up gonna be different, everythin gon’ be different ’cause I already look at it like a different situation.”

Thug made it clear he’s not rooting against Gunna’s success. “I still want you to eat, just not at my table,” he said.

The tension was evident on Thug’s latest album, UY SCUTI, released September 26.

The project features heavyweights like Travis Scott, Cardi B and Future—but Gunna’s name is nowhere to be found.

“If I be around [you] and be happy and pretend, I’mma just feel like a f### n####,” Thug said. “I’mma feel like not a real person. I gotta be real, bruh.”

Thug’s legal saga ended with a guilty plea to six charges, including drug possession and gang activity, in October 2024.