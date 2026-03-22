Young Thug Asked Fans About His $25K Tank Top With An Alligator Tail & Chaos Ensues

Young Thug drops $25,000 on a custom alligator tank top and his own fans took to social media to rip the rapper to shreds over the look.

Young Thug pulled up to Club Liv in Miami wearing a custom alligator tank top that cost him $25,000, but the feedback he received wasn’t exactly positive.

The fit was pure Thug energy. He’s been known for pushing boundaries with his fashion choices, but this one hit different.

The tank top itself was a masterpiece of alligator skin craftsmanship, the kind of piece that screams luxury and confidence in equal measure.

“Is it just me or would everybody spend 25k on a tank top?” Young Thug asked his 10 million Instagram followers.

However, people started questioning whether the look was too much, while others blasted him and called on PETA to take immediate action.

“Take it back cuz,” one hater screeched. “U the goat but that top is buns.”

Unfortunatley, that was the sentiment of most people who replied to his question.

This isn’t the first time Thug has used fashion as a form of expression and rebellion, and his history of pushing style boundaries shows he’s always been willing to challenge what people expect from a rapper.

Case in point, when he used to wear women’s clothing, including dresses. He explained that clothing made for the ladies fit him better.

“Women’s clothes are [slimmer] than men’s clothes. The jeans I got on right now, they’re women’s jeans. But they fit how they’re supposed to fit. Like a rock star,” Young Thug told GQ.

The alligator tank top moment fits perfectly into that narrative. He’s not trying to convince anyone of anything. He’s just living his life, spending his money on pieces he loves, and making people laugh when they try to tear him down.

The gator tank top is already becoming iconic, even if most of his fans hated the look.