Young Thug Declares Himself “Gay Rapper” At GQ Men of the Year Awards

Young Thug left reporters speechless at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet when he boldly declared himself a gay rapper and identified his controversial track “Ninja” as his personal LGBTQ anthem.

The Atlanta native was approached by Ludwig Hurtado from Them magazine, who asked the rapper to name his gay anthem. When Young Thug requested clarification about what constituted a “gay anthem,” Hurtado explained it as “Just a song that you’re, like, you know what, the gays kinda ate with this one.”

After pausing to consider his response, Thugger delivered his unexpected answer with characteristic confidence. “Maybe ‘Ninjas.’ It’s called ‘Ninjas,’ and it’s by this gay rapper named Young Thug,” he stated matter-of-factly.

The moment appeared to be both a promotional strategy and playful trolling, as Thug simultaneously marketed his album opener while making headlines with his self-identification. “Ninja” serves as the opening track on his latest project, UY Scuti.

The song has generated significant discussion since the album’s September release, particularly due to its provocative content and Thug’s controversial album artwork, which features a lightened complexion.

The rapper’s red carpet declaration comes as he continues promoting UY Scuti through various media appearances and performances. His willingness to embrace unconventional promotional tactics has kept him in entertainment headlines while generating buzz for his musical projects.

When TMZ reporters caught up with Thug following the GQ event, he also confirmed his relationship with Mariah the Scientist remains strong, jokingly telling cameras that he “just put a baby in her.”