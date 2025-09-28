Young Thug Posts Suicidal Thoughts Over Lukewarm Reception To “UY Scuti” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s emotional tweets following the backlash over “UY Scuti” reveal how the harsh reception is taking a toll on his mental state.

Young Thug dropped his long-awaited album UY Scuti on September 26 and instead of a victory lap, it’s been nothing but backlash and stress ever since.

His first complete project since getting locked up and battling through the YSL RICO case was supposed to be his big return, but the internet had other plans.

The album rollout crashed into a wall of hate online. Critics and listeners have been dragging everything from the music to the cover art and Thug’s been catching flak for using whiteface and dropping the hard-R N-word.

The noise got so loud that Thug hopped on Adin Ross’ stream to try to explain the choices, but that didn’t exactly calm the storm either.

By Saturday night (September 27), Thug’s tweets got really dark. He let it all out on X (formerly Twitter), and it’s clear that the reaction to the album and everything else going on had him in a bad mental state.

“If I didn’t have kids I wouldn’t care to live,” he wrote in a post that has since been deleted. In another tweet, he said, “I did a lot of taking up for people all over this world, and so far I’ve yet to see someone take up for me.”

Lost so many people I loved some to betrayal — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 28, 2025

And then he added, “I feel like I’m not winning with the people I’m suppose to be winning with.”

I feel like I’m not winning with the people I’m suppose to be winning with 😓 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 28, 2025

Those tweets weren’t random either; his whole feed that day was packed with posts expressing frustration.

The rollout already had folks talking, but not in the way Thug probably hoped. The album’s reception has been shaky, and the visuals and lyrics only fanned the flames.

Now, with all this backlash, there’s talk that a deluxe version might be coming to try to reverse the narrative. Whether that’s enough to shift the energy remains to be seen.