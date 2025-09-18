Young Thug Confirms He Rescheduled Album To Avoid Clashing With Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug revealed he delayed the release of “UY SCUTI” to avoid competing with Cardi B’s album due Friday (September 19).

Young Thug is stepping aside for Cardi B—at least for a week. The Atlanta rapper confirmed Thursday night (September 17) that he’s pushing back the release of his upcoming album UY SCUTI to give Cardi space to shine with her own project.

“Yall know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies day. Do yo s### @iamcardib,” he posted on X (Twitter), signaling his support for Cardi’s new album Am I The Drama, which is set to arrive Friday (September 19).

Originally scheduled to drop UY SCUTI on the same day, Thug will now release the album on Friday (September 26), which coincides with Doja Cat‘s Vie.

That shift has sparked some chatter online, with Doja’s supporters pointing out the new overlap.

Cardi responded with encouragement, writing, “And you better step next week …you got this, You know this !!”

UY SCUTI marks Young Thug’s first full-length project since 2023’s BUSINESS ISBUSINESS. The album is expected to feature collaborations with Future, Travis Scott, Ken Carson, and 21 Savage.

While Mariah the Scientist was rumored to appear, recent personal drama between the two may have changed those plans.

Production credits on UY SCUTI include heavyweights like Metro Boomin, Wheezy, Southside, 9Jay, Dez Wright, Juke Wong, Rosen Beatz and Taurus.

The project will likely feature two previously released singles. “Money on Money,” featuring Future, dropped April 25 and touches on themes of betrayal and loyalty.

More recently, Thug released “Miss My Dogs,” a somber, piano-led track that reads like a series of personal letters. The song addresses fractured relationships and leaked jail calls involving Mariah, Drake, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and others.

Each verse serves as a direct apology, with Thug reflecting on lost friendships and strained bonds.