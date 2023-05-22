EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug Associate And YSL/Slaughter Gang Member Indicted For Murder – Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A man affiliated with Young Thug’s Young Slime Life and 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang has been indicted for murder! Read more!

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Atlanta’s YSL and Slaughter Gang, Cordarius Dorsey, a recognized member of the gangs, has been indicted once more on murder charges.

Dorsey, who is currently serving a life sentence without parole for his role in a 2019 murder, now stands accused of causing the death of Xavier Arlandor Turner by shooting him at a discount mall in College Park​.

The alleged incident occurred on January 8, 2020, at the Old National Village Discount Mall.

According to law enforcement, Turner and another man fell victim to the shooting, which reportedly began as an altercation. While the other man suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital, Turner succumbed.

The suspect, believed to have known the victims, was reported to have fled in a black Nissan​.

This latest indictment comes amidst a complex RICO case involving YSL and Slaughter Gang members.

In May of 2022, Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, and 26 other individuals were indicted in a sweeping RICO case as members of the YSL criminal street gang.

The charges ranged from murder to attempted armed robbery, with Young Thug being identified as one of the gang’s founders and linked to offenses dating back to 2013 and 2018. As of now, Williams remains in custody, awaiting the trial’s outcome​.

Dorsey’s initial conviction resulted from a lethal confrontation at a Decatur gas station in 2019.

Surveillance footage showed Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson, another member of Slaughter Gang, lying in wait at the gas station. Upon the arrival of Sulaiman Jalloh, Dorsey accosted him, opening fire and mortally wounding him in the chest.

Jackson then seized a bag from Jalloh, and both men fled. It is believed that Dorsey and Jackson knew of Jalloh’s habit of carrying large amounts of cash and had planned the encounter accordingly. Dorsey was subsequently found guilty on multiple counts, including malice murder and felony murder​.

The additional indictment against Dorsey adds depth to the ongoing RICO case against YSL and Slaughter Gang. Authorities contend that Dorsey was part of a gang under Young Thug’s leadership, responsible for a series of violent crimes across metro Atlanta.

This case forms part of a more significant investigative effort into the alleged criminal activities of YSL​.

Currently, Dorsey continues to serve his life sentence without the possibility of parole, with an additional five years added by the DeKalb County Court system.