Young Thug’s “UY Scuti” Project Reportedly Pushed Back After Features Leave

Young Thug is reportedly struggling to secure features for his album UY Scuti as industry friends back away amid controversy over leaked jail calls.

Young Thug might be finding himself on an island right now as whispers in the industry say his upcoming project UY Scuti is hitting some turbulence. Word is several artists who once called themselves friends are now backing away from jumping on the album.

Sources tell us the hesitation isn’t about the music but about the messy cloud hanging over Thug’s name. With leaked jail calls and endless chatter about whether he did or didn’t talk to authorities, the speculation alone is a lot for the “culture.”

While nobody has gone on record about refusing to collaborate, the silence is deafening. When a rapper as big as Thug is putting together a body of work and names start quietly disappearing, it raises eyebrows. Nobody has said outright why they don’t want to be part of the rollout, but you don’t need a magnifying glass to connect the dots. I certainly will not name names.

As for UY Scuti, sources describe it as being in a “weird place” of Thuggers career. What was supposed to be another big swing is now stalled in limbo, with uncertainty over how many high-profile voices will actually make the final cut. It is supposedly going to come out on September 26.

This situation highlights the cold reality of the Hip-Hop game. Loyalty tends to evaporate when street controversy looms. Whether Thug manages to rally support or ends up dropping a stripped-down project will say a lot about how much his industry ties can withstand the current storm.

What do you think? Who will stand by their man?