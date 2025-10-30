Young Will Smith Actor Suffers Fatal Heart Attack At Maryland Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., beloved Fresh Prince child star who played young Will Smith, tragically died at 42 from a heart attack at his Maryland home.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. died from a heart attack at his Maryland home on Wednesday morning, ending the life of a beloved child actor who brought young Will Smith to life on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The 42-year-old actor’s mother, Renee Trice, confirmed to TMZ that Myers suffered his fourth heart attack in three years, proving fatal this time around.

Myers had been battling heart problems since 2022, making his sudden passing all the more devastating for family and fans.

“RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten,” The Fellaship Men’s Group posted on Instagram Wednesday. “The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

Myers made his mark in Hip-Hop culture through his memorable 1992 appearance in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Season 3 episode “Will Gets Committed,” where he portrayed a young version of Smith’s character.

That same year, he landed another significant role as young Marlon Jackson in the ABC miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, which chronicled the rise of the Jackson 5 and the Jackson family’s musical dynasty.

His final acting credit came in 2000 with an appearance as an unnamed student in The WB’s teen drama “Young Americans,” marking the end of his on-screen career.

After stepping away from acting, Myers built a successful duct cleaning business in Maryland and co-founded The Fellaship Men’s Group, focusing on men’s mental health support and self-improvement.

The organization described itself as providing “support, self-improvement & real conversations” for men in the community.

Just last month, Myers celebrated his daughter’s 10th birthday on Instagram, writing: “Happy 10th birthday to my baby girl!! The life of the party and always a bright light in the room!! I’m so happy to be your father can’t wait what the next 10yrs.”

Myers leaves behind his daughter and a legacy that touched both Hip-Hop culture and children’s television during the golden era of ’90s entertainment.